Man charged with attempting to kill father in Edina

A Twin Cities man is accused of shooting his father in the head on Friday using ammunition he stole from a gun store, according to court documents.

Mahamoud Farah, 26, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, is charged with second-degree attempted murder and a firearms possession violation.

According to a criminal complaint, one of the father's other children reported the shooting to police around 10:40 a.m. When officers responded to the home on the 6300 block of York Avenue South in Edina, Minnesota, they found the man lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police said Friday his injuries were serious.

Police learned Farah, the man's son, was the suspect. A witness told them he does "hard core" drugs, owns a gun and had abused and threatened his father in the past, the complaint states. Another witness told police they saw the two arguing before Farah shot his father in the head.

About 30 minutes before the shooting, Frontiersman Sports in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, reported the theft of some 9mm ammunition. The stolen ammo matched that found at the scene, investigators said.

Police tracked Farah's vehicle to Brooklyn Park, where they arrested him after a chase. According to the complaint, officers found a 9mm handgun, the rest of the stolen ammo and drug residue.

Previous convictions prohibit Farah from owning firearms or ammo. He remains in custody.

This marked the second shooting in 10 days in Edina. The first occurred April 22, just three blocks from where Farah allegedly shot his father. At a housing complex near West 66th Street and York Avenue, John Stroud was fatally shot. Elevoun Wren, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder in Stroud's killing.