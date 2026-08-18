Woman pleads guilty in wrong-way Eden Prairie crash that killed Ukrainian refugee

A 50-year-old woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drinking before getting behind the wheel and killing a 69-year-old man in a wrong-way crash on Highway 212 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, earlier this year.

Fifty-year-old Amanda Merriman pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicle homicide for the April 11 crash. Charges say she admitted to consuming two vodka cranberry drinks before driving. Officers also found a glass pipe and methamphetamine in her vehicle.

Roksolana Antoniuk says she re-lives the day her father, Bohdan Antoniuk, was taken from her nightly.

"I grieve so much I wake up at night from crying," she said. "Really, how messed up do you be to drive the wrong way on divided highway?"

Her father was killed five miles from home by a woman she believes did not learn from her past mistakes. Merriman has prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, and she had her driver's license revoked after she was convicted of driving under the influence in 2024. She was also on probation for possessing methamphetamine at the time of the crash, charges say.

"I believe in giving people second chances, but not a third or fourth. She drive under influence before and court gave her a chance; it was not a felony on her record. And if you do make a mistake, you learn from your mistake, right? You don't do that again," Roksolana Antoniuk said.

Because she is a repeat offender, Merriman could face additional time in prison for her crime.

"How could you be a 50-year-old and have a DUI and take drugs and alcohol and sit in front of the car?" Roksolana Antoniuk said.

Merriman wiped tears from her eyes as she took responsibility for her actions in court.

"She is grieving of killing a person or going to jail, I'm not sure," Roksolana Antoniuk said.

What she is sure of is that she and her two children will miss out on spending time with the man she looked up to.

"He changed. He become more, like, outgoing, outspoken, telling me all the stories about his life," Roksolana Antoniuk said.

Roksolana Antoniuk said he did everything right, eating and living healthy. He escaped a war in Ukraine, only to die in a crash on a divided highway in Minnesota.

"I wish she change. I don't know if she will, but it will not bring my father back," Roksolana Antoniuk said.

The plea deal has a sentence range between five and seven years in prison. She would also be ordered to pay restitution.

Merriman's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.