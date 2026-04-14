Woman accused in fatal Eden Prairie head-on crash had revoked license, charges say

A woman who had a revoked license was charged Monday in connection to a fatal head-on crash on an Eden Prairie, Minnesota, highway over the weekend.

According to the criminal complaint, Eden Prairie police responded to a report of a pickup truck driving the wrong direction on Westbound Highway 212 near Prairie Center Drive on Saturday evening. The pickup truck crashed into a small sedan a short time later.

The driver of the sedan, 69-year-old Bohdan Antoniuk of Hopkins, Minnesota, died at the scene. The 50-year-old woman who was driving the truck admitted to consuming two vodka cranberry drinks before driving, the complaint says. The test results of her blood sample are pending.

In a post-Miranda interview, the woman said she was driving home to Victoria from River Falls, Wisconsin. She said the visibility and road conditions were fine, and said she didn't know she was traveling the wrong way. She added that the thought she was going to be in an accident 30 to 45 seconds before the collision, the complaint says.

Law enforcement also found a glass pipe and a bag of marijuana in her car, charges say.

The woman has prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, and had her driver's license revoked after she was convicted of driving under the influence in 2024. She was also on probation for possessing methamphetamine at the time of the crash, charges say.