Wrong-way driver on Eden Prairie highway kills 69-year-old man

The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash that killed an elderly man Saturday night on a Twin Cities highway.

The head-on collision happened on westbound Highway 212 at Valley View Road in Eden Prairie just before 8 p.m.

The crash report says a 50-year-old woman had been driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado in the wrong direction when she struck a 2014 Volkswagen Passat.

The driver and sole occupant of the Volkswagen died as a result of the crash. He was identified as 69-year-old Bohdan Antoniuk, of Hopkins, Minnesota.

The wrong-way driver, a woman from Victoria, Minnesota, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

According to the crash report, alcohol is a suspect factor in the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours Saturday night as troopers investigated the crash.