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Wrong-way driver on Eden Prairie highway kills 69-year-old man

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

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The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash that killed an elderly man Saturday night on a Twin Cities highway.

The head-on collision happened on westbound Highway 212 at Valley View Road in Eden Prairie just before 8 p.m.

The crash report says a 50-year-old woman had been driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado in the wrong direction when she struck a 2014 Volkswagen Passat.

The driver and sole occupant of the Volkswagen died as a result of the crash. He was identified as 69-year-old Bohdan Antoniuk, of Hopkins, Minnesota.

The wrong-way driver, a woman from Victoria, Minnesota, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

According to the crash report, alcohol is a suspect factor in the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours Saturday night as troopers investigated the crash.

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