Eden Prairie adds new security measures to football games in wake of homecoming shooting

Fans attending Eden Prairie High School football games will face a much different security experience for the rest of the season following a shooting at the school's homecoming game earlier this month.

The district's new security rules mirror measures commonly seen at Minnesota Vikings games. Large purses and backpacks are no longer allowed inside the stadium. Fans may only bring clear bags or small personal bags.

Additional changes include two designated secure entrances with metal detectors, a ban on face coverings except for religious or documented medical reasons, and a no re-entry policy.

"The metal detectors are good, but what I think we really need is security out in the parking lots," Eden Prairie senior Gavin Motzko said. "I think that's going to go a long ways."

Stadium gates will close at halftime, students must present school identification to enter and must attend a school participating in the game.

"I'm here for it," Motzko said. "I think it keeps everyone safe. It keeps the game good and enjoyable for everybody."

The new procedures come after the shooting in the parking lot during the Eagles' homecoming game a week and a half ago. The incident sent a crowd of more than 1,000 spectators scrambling for safety. Two teenagers were injured. Authorities later arrested and charged an 18-year-old suspect in the shooting.

This week, prosecutors also charged four additional men with riot-related offenses tied to the disturbance.

According to a criminal complaint, "several of the participants were making gang signs during the disturbance." Law enforcement officials have connected the shooting to a recent increase in Somali gang-related violence reported in several Twin Cities suburbs.

"They're not dealing with money, there's no drugs, they're purchasing legal firearms," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said last week. "These aren't the '80s, '90s gangs. These kids are different."

The enhanced security measures will extend beyond football. Eden Prairie school officials said extra security measures will also be in place at Eagles basketball games and that security procedures for school events will continue to be reviewed.

"I think we'll get used to it," Motzko said. "I think it will be different. I think it will be a little bit of, you know, something new every day."