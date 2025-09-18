Watch CBS News
Ed Sheeran coming to U.S. Bank Stadium next summer

Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Ed Sheeran on new album, "Play"
Four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran debuts "Play" and talks life changes 07:43

Ed Sheeran announced Thursday that he'll be stopping in Minneapolis next year as part of his North American tour.

He'll play at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 15, 2026. The "Loop Tour" will start off in New Zealand and Australia in early 2026 before its North American leg starts in June.

The show promises new sets and songs from Sheeran's recently-released album "Play," as well as some of his fan favorites.

In an interview with Gayle King, Sheeran said he wanted "Play" to be the "polar opposite" of his previous album "Subtract." The album had chronicled heavy personal struggles that included his wife's cancer diagnosis and his own mental health battles. "Play" marks a return to higher spirits as well as pure artistic expression.

The last time Sheeran came to Minneapolis — in August 2023 — the show drew 72,102 people, breaking the all-time concert attendance record in the stadium.

TikTok Presents Ed Sheeran's Play, LIVE from New York
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Fans can register for an artist presale, which begins on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

