Ed Sheeran coming to U.S. Bank Stadium next summer

Ed Sheeran announced Thursday that he'll be stopping in Minneapolis next year as part of his North American tour.

He'll play at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 15, 2026. The "Loop Tour" will start off in New Zealand and Australia in early 2026 before its North American leg starts in June.

The show promises new sets and songs from Sheeran's recently-released album "Play," as well as some of his fan favorites.

In an interview with Gayle King, Sheeran said he wanted "Play" to be the "polar opposite" of his previous album "Subtract." The album had chronicled heavy personal struggles that included his wife's cancer diagnosis and his own mental health battles. "Play" marks a return to higher spirits as well as pure artistic expression.

The last time Sheeran came to Minneapolis — in August 2023 — the show drew 72,102 people, breaking the all-time concert attendance record in the stadium.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Fans can register for an artist presale, which begins on Tuesday at 9 a.m.