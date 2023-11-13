Earth Wind & Fire, Chicago return to Twin Cities with Xcel Energy Center concert next summer

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Some of the most famous horn licks in pop music history will once again blast out to fans in the Twin Cities, as Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago have announced an encore concert date for their joined-at-the-hip tour.

The two bands have toured as a package deal on and off in recent years, at times even trading covers of each other's songs. Now, they're joining forces again for their 2024 "Heart & Soul" tour, which promises more supergroup blowouts.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with tickets set to go on sale Friday. The tour will take both bands to 30 different cities next year.

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago have collectively sold more than 200 million albums worldwide, and both acts have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Earth, Wind & Fire have also been the recipients of a Kennedy Center Honor.

Earth, Wind And Fire Perform With Chicago perform on stage at Rogers Arena on November 7, 2016 in Vancouver, Canada. Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Earth, Wind & Fire was the brainchild of the late Maurice White, who took his vision of optimism and Black excellence to the top of the charts in the '70s, with such beloved tracks as "That's the Way of the World," "Let's Groove," "After the Love Has Gone," and "Can't Hide Love" still winning them new fans with each passing year. And their infectious dance hit "September" remains one of the most beloved songs of any era, standing at over 1.4 billion streams on Spotify as of this week.

Chicago also ruled the airwaves throughout the '70s and '80s, charging out of the gate with horn-laden standbys as "Saturday in the Park" and "25 or 6 to 4" giving way to such power ballads as "If You Leave Me Now," "You're the Inspiration" and "Look Away."

Both bands have collectively been nominated or won a slew of Grammys, and both are also recipients of the lifetime achievement Grammy Award.

Tickets for their Xcel Energy Center concert go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.