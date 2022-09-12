Early voting in Minnesota begins next week, with some changes

Voters to see big changes in upcoming election

MINNEAPOLIS -- Election Day for campaign 2022 is a little less than two months away, but early voting will begin next week. That's why this month is Voter Registration Month.

Minnesota state officials want everyone to check their registration and update if needed.

Early voting will start in Minnesota next Friday, Sept. 23. Voters can either request an absentee ballot and vote from home.

Additionally, you can vote early in-person at your local election office.

Your voting options are based on where you live. This year more than 150,000 Minnesotans live in areas that will vote exclusively by mail. Those people will be mailed ballots starting Sept. 23, and they'll have to be returned by Nov. 8.

That change is part of the recent redistricting that was done.

