Eagan woman from Honduras forced to leave U.S. after Trump administration ends her Temporary Protected Status

An Eagan, Minnesota, woman from Honduras says every day is an emotional rollercoaster ever since she learned her Temporary Protected Status in the U.S. is being revoked.

"How can you pack your life in two weeks, two months . . . how can you pick up everything?" said Diana Orellana.

Orellana is a single mother of two and also has a grandchild. She says she came to the U.S. from Honduras more than 25 years ago, fleeing domestic violence, poverty and crime.

"It felt like my whole world was shutting down," she said, describing the moment she heard her status was being terminated.

Just last month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the termination of Honduran Temporary Protected Status which was issued in 1999 and is what Orellana has been on ever since.

"The Department of Homeland Security says Honduras has improved conditions . . . no! Not at all. Honduras is in danger to become another Venezuela," she said.

Working in the healthcare field, Orellana has been trying to get an H1-B visa.

The process hit a glitch when her previous lawyer died, and now she says it's no longer an option.

"The person who violated me is still there. What's going to happen?" she said.

But regardless, the packing continues.

"My story isn't just my own story . . . it's the story of so many," she said.

TPS for Hondurans expires in early September. A federal judge in California temporarily blocked the Trump administration from ending the legal status and deportation protections of immigrants from Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua on Thursday. The judge ordered terminations to be postponed through November.

WCCO has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security.