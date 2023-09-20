Watch CBS News
Dakota County commissioners vote down plan to turn abandoned Eagan hotel into homeless shelter

EAGAN, Minn. — Dakota County commissioners have shut the door on what would have been the first homeless shelter in the Twin Cities suburbs.

Dakota County Commissioner Laurie Halverson had pitched the plan to convert a closed hotel in Eagan, the Norwood Inn and Suites, to a shelter providing 24-7 services for unhoused adults.

Some others on the county commission board, including Commissioner Liz Workman, were not on board.

"I am more concerned about how much this is going to cost the taxpayers," Workman said on Friday.

The plan also faced public pushback, and during a packed meeting Tuesday evening, commissioners voted to not move forward with it.

