Western Wisconsin crash involving school bus full of children injures 1 adult

MENOMONIE, Wis. — No students were injured when a school bus rear-ended multiple vehicles in a construction zone in western Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened on County Highway B at the interchange of Interstate 94 in Dunn County near Menomonie just before 4 p.m.

A Chevy Silverado and Ford Excursion had been stopped at stoplights for road construction on northbound County Highway B at the interchange I-94. That's when the school bus, unable to stop in time, struck the Chevy, pushing it into the Ford.

The driver of the Chevy, a 58-year-old Colfax, Wisconsin, man, suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening and was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say there were approximately 45 students on the bus at the time of the crash and none were injured.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

On Monday, eight students were injured in a southeastern Wisconsin school bus crash.