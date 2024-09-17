Watch CBS News
Western Wisconsin crash involving school bus full of children injures 1 adult

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MENOMONIE, Wis. — No students were injured when a school bus rear-ended multiple vehicles in a construction zone in western Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened on County Highway B at the interchange of Interstate 94 in Dunn County near Menomonie just before 4 p.m.

A Chevy Silverado and Ford Excursion had been stopped at stoplights for road construction on northbound County Highway B at the interchange I-94. That's when the school bus, unable to stop in time, struck the Chevy, pushing it into the Ford.

The driver of the Chevy, a 58-year-old Colfax, Wisconsin, man, suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening and was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say there were approximately 45 students on the bus at the time of the crash and none were injured.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

On Monday, eight students were injured in a southeastern Wisconsin school bus crash.

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

