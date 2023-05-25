Duluth police seek overnight shooting suspect

DULUTH, Minn. -- Police in Duluth say a man is in stable condition after being shot early Thursday, and they're still looking for the shooter.

According to the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 6700 block of Redruth Street just after 12:30 a.m. They found a man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital.

READ MORE: Charges: Duluth landlord started apartment on fire while blaring "We Didn't Start The Fire"

Police said an "unknown individual" shot the man before running away, but they do not believe it was a random shooting.

The shooting is under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call 218-730-5050.