Duluth officer stabbed in leg while attempting to arrest intoxicated man, police say

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

A Duluth, Minnesota, police officer is recovering at home after authorities say a man stabbed the officer in the leg early Saturday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., the Duluth Police Department says officers responded to the area of First Avenue West and First Street on a report of an intoxicated man who was striking the side of a Mayo Ambulance vehicle and was threatening the paramedics inside.

The man was found near First Avenue West and Second Street, where an officer attempted to arrest him. The man, while resisting arrest, stabbed the police officer in the leg, according to the Duluth Police Department.

Police say the officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of the injury, and has since been treated and released.

The suspect, a 22-year-old from Duluth, was arrested for preliminary charges of first-degree assault, disorderly conduct, fleeing on foot, obstructing legal process and public nuisance.

