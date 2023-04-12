Duluth fire rescues two teens swept down Lester River

DULUTH, Minn. -- Two teenagers in northern Minnesota were rescued after they were swept away in the rough waters of Lester River on Wednesday afternoon.

The 13-year-old and 14-year-old were swimming in the river when they were overtaken by the current. They were able to temporarily rescue themselves by swimming to an island.

Duluth fire crews then reached them using ropes, ladders, and rescue slings. No one was injured, and the teens are safe.

Duluth Fire Department

Lester River, according to officials, can be an especially dangerous swimming location in the spring due to flood risks.

The Duluth Fire Department recommends people to stay away from running bodies of water, and to never swim alone.