1 killed in Duluth shooting; police asking residents to check surveillance cameras

Police in Duluth, Minnesota, are investigating after a male was killed in a shooting early Friday, officials said.

Officers responded to the incident on the 200 block of West Third Street around 12:25 a.m. They found a male who had died "from an apparent gunshot wound," police said. His age has not been disclosed.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Duluth Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.