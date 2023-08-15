Duluth bans recreational weed smoking in city parks

"Going Green": A WCCO special report on the legalization of recreational weed in Minnesota





DULUTH, Minn. -- The Duluth City Council has voted to ban recreational marijuana smoking in most public places in the city.

The City Council voted 8-1 to approve the new ordinance Monday evening. CBS affiliate KBJR-TV reports that two parts of the ordinance include adding marijuana smoking to the list of places where tobacco smoking is already restricted - and broadening restrictions to all city parks for both.

In addition to city parks, restricted smoking areas include anywhere within 100 feet of a medical facility, inside Duluth Transit Authority, and within 15 feet from the nearest post of any DTA transit shelter.

A structure for fines imposed was tabled until further discussion.

Councilors said the ordinance is a reasonable first step, but that they would return to the ordinance to make any adjustments. It'll take 30 days before the ordinance takes effect.

A number of other Minnesota cities are looking to adopt such ordinances, including Inver Grove Heights, Apple Valley, Prior Lake, Rochester and Lakeville.

The state law already bans smoking in cars, on public transportation, in schools and indoor gathering places, like bars.