Duck hunting boat capsizes, 2 adults and 2 kids rescued

OSAKIS TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two adults and two kids were rescued after their duck hunting boat capsized on Bird Lake in central Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the boat capsized a little after 6 a.m. on Saturday. All four in the boat were able to hold on to the boat while rescue units responded.

While rescue units responded, the sheriff's office learned that the four in the water were struggling to stay afloat because their waders had filled with water.

The four were rescued and treated on the scene for hypothermia exposure.

Officials say that none of the hunters on the boat were wearing life jackets and the boat did not have enough life jackets for all onboard.

Minnesota law requires a life jacket for each person on the boat. More information about boater safety can be found on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.