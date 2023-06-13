Driver shot in leg while waiting at red light in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a driver was shot in the leg while waiting at a red light in Brooklyn Park early Tuesday.

According to the city's police department, the shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 81 and 85th Avenue North.

Another driver pulled up next to the victim, and someone inside that vehicle fired several shots, police said. Many of the rounds hit the victim's car, but only one struck the victim. She was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police did not identify her, nor indicate the severity of her wounds.

The shooting is being investigated.