Police respond to 3 gunfire incidents in Brooklyn Park overnight

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park responded to three shootings in a matter of hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. Two of the incidents are believed to be connected.

Per the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the first incident occurred just after 9:15 p.m. near Zane and 80th avenues. An unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple shots at a house and struck a nearby car. A few minutes later, a shots fired call came in from the 8000 block of Orchard Avenue North. Again, a vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

"Due to the proximity in time and distance, it is believed these incidents are related," the police department said.

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, police said someone fired at two people at a business on the 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive. One of the people was uninjured, but the other suffered several gunshot wounds and is hospitalized with serious injuries. Police said the suspects left before officers arrived. Police did not say this shooting was connected to the two earlier incidents.

All three incidents are being investigated.