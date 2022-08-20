Watch CBS News
Driver, passenger flee after running red light, seriously injuring other driver

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Police are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash early Saturday morning.

Officers say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at Egan Drive and Highway 13 around 2:41 a.m.

According to the report, a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Highway 13 when a Dodge Ram 1500 traveling westbound on Egan Drive ran a red light and hit the driver's side of the Honda.

The driver and the passenger of the Dodge truck left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The Honda only had one occupant, who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 3:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

