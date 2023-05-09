Driver killed in two-car crash near Wisconsin's Trollhaugen ski hill

VILLAGE OF DRESSER, Wis. – A driver was killed Monday morning in a crash near a popular western Wisconsin ski hill.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 11:11 a.m. on Highway 35 and Clark Road in the Village of Dresser, just north of the Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area.

A pickup truck on Clark Road crossed into the highway and collided with a northbound vehicle, killing that driver.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries in the collision. The crash is being investigated by the sheriff's office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

This is the county's third deadly crash of the year.