Family member of victims forgives man held responsible for fiery crash

Family of couple killed in Hwy 169 crash focusing on forgiving driver who caused it

Family of couple killed in Hwy 169 crash focusing on forgiving driver who caused it

Family of couple killed in Hwy 169 crash focusing on forgiving driver who caused it

MINNEAPOLIS -- A chain-reaction crash killed a beloved married couple.

Troopers said a man with a suspended license slammed into slowing traffic, killing Scott and Sandi Johnson.

"They were soulmates," said Scott's brother, James Johnson.

James Johnson and Lisa Hess are the brother and sister of Scott Johnson.

"Took him way too soon," said James Johnson.

The wreck happened before noon Monday, along Highway 169 near 109th Avenue.

"Traffic was slowing down on 169 like it always does," said James Johnson.

The State Patrol said the couple were rear ended, resulting in the firey crash. The two died at the scene.

A man with a suspended license, because of unpaid traffic tickets, caused the crash. He has yet to be charged.

"It's rough, totally unexpected obviously," said James Johnson.

Family said the couple, who met online and were married 23 years, will be remembered for their selflessness.

James Johnson has set up an online fundraiser to pay for funeral expenses. He said if they surpass their goal, the rest of the money will go to a charity.

"They'd give the shirts off their back for anybody. They're always going out of their way to help anybody else," said James Johnson.

"Sandi loved, crafting spoiling their dog," said Hess.

"They just loved everybody else's kids and they loved them," said Johnson. "That's going to be the hardest part, is just the kids dealing with it. They loved them."

Through it all, James Johnson said he forgives the driver.

"It was an accident, it happends, it's terrible you know. I personally, I forgive him, and I hope that he can get past this and we can all move on," said Johnson.

He said his brother would have done the same.

"He'll be the first one to tell you if there was ever an accident he would totally forgive anybody."