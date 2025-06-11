Driver fleeing crash hits, critically injures woman walking in St. Paul

Court filings reveal reason for federal raid in Minneapolis, and more headlines

A woman is critically injured after a driver fleeing a crash struck her while she was walking in St. Paul Tuesday night.

The first collision occurred at the intersection of Johnson Parkway and Seventh Street, according to the St. Paul Police Department. A driver in a Nissan Sentra rear-ended another vehicle, then drove away.

The other driver followed the Nissan on Johnson Parkway to Phalen Boulevard, where the driver of the Nissan hit the pedestrian and again fled, police said. The second driver kept pursuing the Nissan and called 911 while a passenger got out to help the victim.

The woman was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect driver abandoned their vehicle near Maryland Avenue and Phalen Boulevard. They have not been found or identified.