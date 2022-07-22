Watch CBS News
Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis. 

The suspect fled onto southbound Interstate 35W, sideswiping two vehicles in the process. Troopers deployed stop sticks to pop the suspect's tires near the intersection with Interstate 494, along the Bloomington-Richfield border. 

The suspect exited on Highway 13 at Cliff Road and drove into an Eagan apartment complex. The suspect tried to run but a trooper shocked him with a Taser. 

The suspect, described as a 26-year-old Apple Valley man, was arrested and booked into jail pending charges of fleeing police, hit-and-run, test refusal, and driving with a revoked license. 

Neither the suspect nor the troopers were hurt in the chase. 

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 4:51 PM

