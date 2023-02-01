Dr. Phil McGraw to end daytime talk show after 21 seasons: "There is so much more I wish to do"

LOS ANGELES -- Dr. Phil McGraw - known as Dr. Phil - will end his daytime talk show after 21 seasons.

CBS Media Ventures announced the decision Tuesday, saying McGraw is choosing to exit daytime for new ventures.

"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," said McGraw. "With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."

Larry King with Dr. Phil McGraw in 2002. Getty Images

Original new episodes will air through the current television season that typically runs through the spring.

McGraw is planning to announce a "strategic prime-time partnership" scheduled for an early 2024 launch.

"I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values," he said.

McGraw began his television career on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in the late 1990s.