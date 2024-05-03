Anoka social district returns, bringing public drinking back downtown

ANOKA, Minn. — After a 30-day trial run last year, the Anoka social district is returning to the streets.

"By all accounts, it was very successful," said Anoka City Councilmember Erik Skogquist.

From May through October, customers at licensed businesses can take alcoholic drinks to most of Anoka's historic downtown.

The city's goal? Bring more people downtown, something Skogquist said happened during the district's pilot program.

"One thing Ive heard universally is it's just brought a lot of new people to the city," said Skogquist.

"It's great for us because we have the smallest bar down here," said Jackie Young, the owner of MaGillycuddy's bar.

The added outdoor space is an added benefit for Young.

"So we don't ever get over capacity," she said.

During last year's test run of the district, some worried about added crime and public drunkiness. Last year, an employee at Billy's Bar & Grill told WCCO she worried about problems like underage drinking.

She now said everything went smoothly during that trial and the bar looks forward to being a part of the district.

"Some of the businesses that weren't part of it last year are now part of it," said Skogquist.

Drew Sikorski came from Ramsey to see what the district had to offer.

"A lot of people come down here anyway. This just makes it more enjoyable," said Sikorski. "This is just going to encourage more people to come down and enjoy this wonderful city."

Other district first-timers said they are fans, as well.

"It's just something that's kind of new and different," said Don Watkins from Maple Grove. "Just walking around and having a beer outside is just kind of cool."

Skogquist said the city will roll with the current plans and adjust, if needed, after the five months are up.

The district is open every day through Oct. 6th from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.