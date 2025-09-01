Minnesota's second social district now open in downtown Shakopee

You can now take your drink to go in downtown Shakopee, Minnesota. The city rolled out its first social district on Monday.

The new rules mean patrons can take their alcoholic beverages beyond the bar and patio, out on the streets and even in some stores.

Shakopee's social district is broken down into two areas: downtown between First and Second avenues and the Canterbury campus. You'll know where you can and cannot take your drink because businesses will have signs posted: blue for places selling alcohol, green if they allow drinks inside and red if they don't.

At least a dozen businesses have signed up.

"Downtown is great with all the other businesses," Damen Schuler with Shakopee Brewhall said. "We all work together, because when one of us does well, we all do well."

There is a 50-cent charge for the biodegradable cup, though, something Schuler says helps pay for the program.

The city is hoping the program boosts foot traffic for restaurants, breweries and shops.

"We have a lot of stuff here," Schuler said. "It brings people here, gives them a reason to stop in after Valleyfair, the casino, Canterbury, Renaissance Festival. It helps us out a lot. We need foot traffic."

Shakopee is the second city in Minnesota — behind Anoka — to open a social district under new state law. Stillwater is also currently considering opening a social district.

People can sip, stroll and shop in town through Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The social district will return for a weekend in December. After the 2025 season wraps, it will return for its first full year in May.