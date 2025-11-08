Man says he was shot by group of unhoused people in downtown Minneapolis, police say

Police said a man was hospitalized after a shooting Friday night in downtown Minneapolis.

It happened at about 9:12 p.m. in the Warehouse District off North First Avenue near North Third Street.

According to police, the man said he asked a group of unhoused people to leave the alley behind a business. Shots were then fired from the group, which fled by the time officers arrived.

The victim suffered injuries that aren't considered life threatening, and police are still investigating.