Woman hospitalized after shooting on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis

A shooting on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis Thursday evening left a woman wounded, police say.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on the 600 block of Nicollet Mall.

WCCO

Police said a woman sprayed a man with mace, and he then pulled out a gun and fired. The victim, a woman in her 20s who was running from the area, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare and is expected to survive.

WCCO has reached out to police to clarify if the woman shot was the woman who sprayed the man with mace.

Police detained several people, including the alleged shooter, a man in his 20s. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.