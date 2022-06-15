Watch CBS News
1 shot during fight in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gunfire filled the streets just steps outside of a downtown Minneapolis strip club early Wednesday morning.

It happened near Fourth Street and Marquette Avenue around 2 a.m. Police say one man was shot in he arm. He is expected to be OK.

Police said a fight broke out at a nearby business, and the arguing parties brought the fight outside. That's when shots were fired.

Police recovered a handgun. The shooting remains under investigation.

