1 shot during fight in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Gunfire filled the streets just steps outside of a downtown Minneapolis strip club early Wednesday morning.
It happened near Fourth Street and Marquette Avenue around 2 a.m. Police say one man was shot in he arm. He is expected to be OK.
Police said a fight broke out at a nearby business, and the arguing parties brought the fight outside. That's when shots were fired.
Police recovered a handgun. The shooting remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.