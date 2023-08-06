Watch CBS News
Double shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, another injured

Double shooting leaves 1 dead, related to narcotics activity
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say an overnight shooting resulted in a fatality and injury.

According to police, officers to responded at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of East Lake Street on the report of gunfire.

Officers arrived and found two men, one already deceased and another with non-life-threatening injuries. The injured man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

"Preliminary information indicates that narcotics activity is related to this incident," police said in a release.

Investigation into the shooting continues, with no arrests announced at this time.

The medical examiner will release more information on the deceased man, including his identity and the official cause of death. 

