12-year-old boy shot, killed in St. Paul Saturday morning

ST. PAUL, MInn. -- A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Police report the boy was shot just before 5 a.m. on the 200 block of Stinson Street. Medics responded to the scene and took the boy to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say that they're talking with possible witnesses, and working to determine what might have led to the shooting.

The victim was not immediately identified. The Ramsey County medical examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death.

This marks the 22nd homicide in St. Paul so far in 2023.