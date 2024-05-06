Donald Trump to attend Minnesota GOP's annual Lincoln Reagan dinner

MINNEAPOLIS — Former President Donald Trump plans to return to Minnesota years after promising he'd never come back to the state if he lost it in the 2020 election.

The Minnesota Republican Party announced Monday that Trump will headline its annual Lincoln Reagan dinner.

"We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota to headline our Lincoln Reagan dinner, an annual tradition that reminds us of the roots of our Party and the leaders who have been most impactful in promoting our American values. I can think of no one more fitting to join us this year than President Trump," said GOP Chairman David Hann.

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer will be co-hosting this year's event.

Emmer endorsed Trump at the beginning of the year, shortly after Trump called him a "RINO" — or "Republican in name only" and a "globalist" who "never respected the Power of a Trump Endorsement."

"Minnesota voters have repeatedly rejected Donald Trump and his efforts to ban abortion, take away their health insurance, and attack our democracy. Republicans up and down the ballot will have to answer for why they are abandoning Minnesota values and kissing Donald Trump's ring," DFL chairman Ken Martin said in response to the news.

The date of the fundraiser has not been released.

The announcement comes as Trump's criminal trial in New York wraps up its 12th day in court. He's facing 34 counts of falsification of business records and has pleaded not guilty.

The case stems from a "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Prosecutors allege Trump worked to falsely and illegally categorize reimbursements to his lawyer to cover up the payment.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the case is part of a politically motivated effort by Alvin Bragg, the district attorney, to keep him out of office.

It's the first criminal trial against a former president in U.S. history.