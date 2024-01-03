Rep. Tom Emmer endorses Donald Trump for president, as do other 3 GOP Minnesota representatives

MINNEAPOLIS — Rep. Tom Emmer, currently representing Minnesota's 6th Congressional District and also serving as U.S. House Majority Whip, has endorsed former president Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race. He is joined by the three other Republican Party members of Minnesota's congressional delegation.

Emmer, a Republican, says that his decision to announce the endorsement was in part because Trump is "the party's clear frontrunner."

"Democrats have made clear they will use every tool in their arsenal to try and keep Joe Biden and his failed policies in power. We cannot let them," Emmer said in a statement Wednesday. "It's time for Republicans to unite behind our party's clear frontrunner, which is why I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President."

On Wednesday morning, Reps. Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber also endorsed Trump, saying he "has what it takes to get our country back on track."

The quartet's endorsement comes ahead of any individual state primaries or caucuses. Iowa is first in line with its Republican caucus scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15, followed soon after by New Hampshire's primaries on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Polls show Trump with a sizeable lead on all other Republican challengers for the nomination, setting up a likely rematch between him and the incumbent Biden. Some polls show former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley making inroads for the Republican nomination, but many pundits still regard her as a longshot. She and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are the only two Republican hopefuls set to take the stage at the next GOP presidential debate.

Emmer's endorsement comes after Trump himself called the Minnesota representative a "RINO" — or "Republican in name only" — and calling him a "globalist" who "never respected the Power of a Trump Endorsement," and who "spent more time defending Ilhan Omar, than he did me." Trump's comments were made as Emmer was making a bid to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Indeed, Emmer did vote to certify Biden's presidential election. Other political positions that some have said put him at odds with Republican Party orthodoxy include voting to raise the debt ceiling and keep the government open, as well as his support for putting marriage equality into law.

Ultimately, Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana was chosen as House Speaker.

Emmer represents Minnesota's 6th Congressional District, which spans parts of central and eastern Minnesota. It includes portions of Anoka, Benton, Carver, Hennepin, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright counties.

Before his political career, Emmer was an attorney with his own law firm. He also served on the city councils for Independence and Delano.

Emmer was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2004 and served there until 2010, when he ran for governor. He lost that race to Democrat Mark Dayton by fewer than 9,000 votes. In 2014, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, succeeding former Rep. Michelle Bachmann. He was named chair of the Republican National Congressional Committee in 2019 and elected as majority whip in 2022.