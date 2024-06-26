Minnesota political strategists say Biden-Trump debate will hinge on who makes "the least mistakes"

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday night will be the first of two presidential debates before the general election. For both candidates, the stakes are high. The race is essentially tied, but former President Donald Trump is leading over President Biden in key swing states.

The debate will feature new rules: there will be no audience and the moderators will have mute buttons to prevent the interruptions that occurred in 2020.

"We saw the last debate with them, which was just a disaster. Both sides agreed because no one can even hear them when they're talking, right?" Republican strategist Amy Koch said. "The last, it was just like shouting, shouting, shouting. And people just tuned it out because they just talked over each other constantly the last time around."

Both candidates agreed to the changes as well as the timing. For Trump supporters, the rule changes have been controversial because Trump does well with a crowd.

Meanwhile, both candidates have flaws they need to minimize.

"If you're Joe Biden, you got to make sure you're strong, you're assertive, you're alert. Because you don't want folks pushing back and saying, 'You know what? You're really out of touch. Maybe you're too old.'" said Democratic strategist Abou Amara. "And, in the case of Donald Trump, he's got to make sure that he doesn't seem unhinged, that he comes across as a guy who's serious, who's thoughtful, and who wants to be president once again."

The pressure is on to avoid even off-camera no-nos — like George H.W. Bush checking his watch mid-debate and Al Gore sighing.

Mr. Biden, at 81, and Trump, at 78, are the two oldest candidates to ever run for president.

"It's going to really, I think, come down to who says the least mistakes or dumb things or ridiculous things, as far as who won," Koch said.

The impact could reshape the race. Right now polls show Trump is winning — but just barely.

"We're looking at a race that is razor close. Three key states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — are toss-ups at this point, and a slew of other states are also very close," said Larry Jacobs, political analyst and politics professor at the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

For preparation, Mr. Biden is holed up in the White House doing back-to-back practice debates with his attorney playing the part of Trump. Trump has not been preparing, saying he is best when he is just himself.

Thursday's debate is the earliest debate ever. The debates are usually in the late summer and fall, going right into the end of October.

The analysis is that both candidates wanted it this way in case they made mistakes and people would have time to forget them.

The second debate will be in mid-September.

