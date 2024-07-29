Does the vice-presidential pick matter to the election?

MINNEAPOLIS — A major decision awaits Vice President Harris. The presumptive Democratic nominee for president will soon announce her running mate, a pick she's making in an incredibly short amount of time.

As JD Vance, the right-hand man for former president Trump, rallied supporters in Minnesota last weekend, potential seconds-in-command for Harris continued their public auditions.

"She is ready for the battle ahead," said Pennsylvania Gov. John Shapiro of Harris at a weekend rally.

"She's bringing a positive vision," said Gov. Tim Walz during a recent TV appearance.

Does the vice-presidential pick have an impact on the election? Voters are mixed, telling WCCO that sometimes it doesn't matter. Others want to at least know the candidate's background and experience.

Christopher Devine, an associate political science professor at the University of Dayton, said it very much matters, to an extent.

"People get a lot of clues about what a future president might look like based on this selection," Devine said.

He co-authored the book "Do Running Mates Matter? The influence of Vice."

"Our conclusion based on the evidence is that people's perception of the presidential candidate, the person they're really voting for, can be shaped by their choice of running mate. It tells you a lot about who they are," he said.

Essentially, who the presidential candidates pick as a running mate is a reflection on them. For a Democrat, it can portray them as more liberal or more centrist based the track record of the running mate.

Does a VP pick need to show potential as a possible president? Devine gave a resounding yes.

"I think it is critical to voters to know that this person actually is qualified to be next in line to the presidency," he said.

"Everything the president should be able to do, the vice president should be able to do that and beyond, because they're the person who also holds the president accountable," said voter Chris as he walked through downtown Minneapolis. "The number two seed is often times harder than the number one seed because you do the background work without getting notoriety for it."

What qualities in a VP pick can impact voters? "First and foremost, has to be qualifications. Voters respond well to a credible choice of a running mate," he said.

That means someone well versed in foreign policy and possibly with experience in federal government.

While Sen. Vance has talent, Devine said, he also noted that Vance lacks political experience. He has only held office for less than two years.

Devine said making a safe pick is usually smarter than a risky, flashy pick.

"Voters see through it. They know when someone has been chosen for political reasons," he said.

Devine said his research dispels two common myths about VP picks. Number one, that they'll deliver that pick's home state in November. And number two, that they'll deliver a specific voting demographic.

"What my co-author and I have found is that usually there is no change voting patterns," he said.

Picking a woman as a running mate to lure women voters, or an evangelical running mate to gain a religious sector, rarely move the needle as hoped.

That's why the VP pick is really just one of many factors influencing voters, who are most likely focused on the two vying to be president and their policies.

"I'm gonna look at the person (running) and issues," one voter told WCCO.

Sources close to the Harris campaign told CBS News that the likely nominee will make her pick by Aug. 7.