Watch CBS News
Crime

DOC: Inmate attacks correctional sergeant inside Oak Park Heights prison

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Jan. 17, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Jan. 17, 2023 01:12

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections say a male inmate attacked a female correctional sergeant Sunday night at the Oak Park Heights correctional facility.

Officials say the sergeant suffered "injuries to her face" in the assault, which occurred inside a cell. She was brought to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.

RELATED: Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Oak Park Heights prison

After the attack, the inmate was brought to the prison's Administrative Control Unit, which is reserved for the most violent offenders.

"This was a cowardly act of violence against the Sergeant, and we support her as she recovers from her injuries," said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. "This assault is yet another example of the very real risks correctional staff take in service to the public safety of our state."

Officials say felony charges will likely be filed against the inmate.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 9:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.