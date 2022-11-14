Watch CBS News
DNR: Deer may be Bemidji's first-ever chronic wasting disease case

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The first-ever suspected case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a white-tailed deer in the Bemidji area has been detected by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. 

CWD is a transmittable disease of the nervous system affecting cervids, which include hoofed animals such as deer, elk and moose. Although rare in Minnesota, all cases are fatal.

Since 2002, when wild deer surveillance started in the state, there have been 168 confirmed cases of CWD, mostly found in southeastern Minnesota.

The deer that tested positive was shot by a hunter a few miles south of Bemidji in deer permit area 184. More testing is required to make a final determination, but if the deer is confirmed to have CWD, the DNR will set up self-service sampling stations near the permit area. A late special season hunt may also be authorized, as well as the selected slaughter of white-tail deer in the area.

Hunters may also test their harvested deer at one of 150 DNR-partnered taxidermists in the state. Click here for more information, or call 888-646-6367.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 3:38 PM

