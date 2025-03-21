2 years later, Disney arts program at a Twin Cities elementary school is thriving

This Disney musical is coming to an elementary school near you

This Disney musical is coming to an elementary school near you

This Disney musical is coming to an elementary school near you

Two years ago, WCCO introduced audiences to a program that is helping Twin Cities area public elementary schools create a culture of musical theater.

Derek James returned to one of the schools taking part to see the progress.

At Susan Lindgren Elementary in St. Louis Park, the stage in the gymnasium is being set and there's a mad rush for costumes as the actors get ready.

"This year, our play is 'Lion King' and I am adult Nala," said fifth grader Zhandi Chidothe.

Talent development teacher Meg Schauer is the one managing the choreographed chaos as 140 students in grades third through fifth rehearse the hit Disney musical.

Schauer led the group of actors through a run-through on Thursday, dubbing the practice as "a little March Madness-y."

"We're going to come out on top no matter what, so that's the best part about it," said Schauer.

When WCCO first visited the school two years ago, Thomas Gourde worked on sets.

With a little encouragement, he's now on stage and acting.

"When it was showtime, I was like on," said Gourde. "Singing and people bring like 'oh hey, you're Scar,' and calling you that in the halls is really fun."

Being exposed to new experiences is what Disney Musicals in Schools has brought to Twin Cities schools.

"It's a way for students to share their brilliance and their spark in regards to areas that are different than the classroom," said Susan Lindgren Elementary Principal Clearance Pollock. "Building kid's confidence and knowledge of what is the arts."

Set designer Gavin Ankeny has clearly gained confidence since we last talked to him.

"I feel like I've grown a lot from that," said Ankeny after showing him his original interview. "I've gotten better at working with other people and I've gotten better at building stuff."

The program, overseen by Hennepin Arts, helps with performance rights and guidance to build a sustainable program.

In just its third year in the Twin Cities, Disney Musicals in Schools has developed musical theatre programs in six under-served schools.

At Susan Lindgren the program has nearly doubled in sized.

It's led to an increase in students taking theatre and chorus when they move up to middle school and participating in community arts.

Chidothe is among them.

"This summer I am auditioning for Madagascar at STAGES, so definitely want to continue down that path," said Chidothe.

This is something that brings a smile to Schauer's face.

"That's really the hope. It's that these kids see that they can do it and not just here at Susan Lindgen but they can do it at the middle school or they can do it at community theatre. That they are given the confidence and the accessibility to theatre in general," said Schauer. "The most rewarding part is the relationships that are built with the kids and with the community and the staff."

Susan Lindgren has performances of "The Lion King" through Sunday.