1 dead, 2 injured in Dinkytown shooting early Saturday

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis overnight.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, officers heard bursts of automatic gunfire around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near 13th Avenue Southeast and Fifth Street Southeast.

The officers found two men, and later found a third, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men died at the scene, O'Hara said. The other two who were taken to the hospital are expected to survive. One of surviving men is believed to be a student at the University of Minnesota.

The man who died was carrying a gun, and officers found two others firearms. O'Hara said investigators are working to determine who was carrying the weapons and what led to the shooting.

O'Hara noted that it was a chaotic scene overnight due to Halloween celebrations, and there were extra officers on hand at the time.