Devin Brown seeks to be 1st Black woman to kayak full length of Mississippi River

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- One Minnesotan is set to take a long journey down a famous river.

Devin Brown is currently training, as she wants to be the first black woman to kayak from the Mississippi headwaters all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico.

She doesn't want to do it alone. She plans on teaching classes to help others get comfortable on the water, especially People of Color.

"I think that People of Color are of nature," Brown said. "Society does a really great job of keeping us indoors and away from all of those things, so I really just want to bring people back."

When the river freezes, Brown will transition to weight training.

Her goal for next year is to find other women to join her on her journey. She plans to set off down the river in 2024.  

First published on November 4, 2022 / 7:25 AM

