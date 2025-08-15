Detroit Tigers rout Minnesota Twins 7-0; Charlie Morton strikes out five over six innings

Charlie Morton gave up two hits and struck out five over six innings and the Detroit Tigers scored five runs in the first inning of a 7-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Dillon Dingler hit a two-run single in the first, in which the Tigers batted around against Twins starter Pierson Ohl (0-3), who was making his fifth career start. An error by Minnesota second baseman Luke Keaschall led to four unearned runs.

That was enough for 41-year-old right-hander Morton (8-10), who bounced back after a rough start against the Angels his last time out.

Ohl, who faced Detroit earlier this month, lasted only 2 1/3 innings. Four of the seven total runs he surrendered were unearned.

Dingler drove in his third run of the game with a double in the third. Javier Báez also drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers, who are leading the AL Central. Spencer Torkelson reached base three times and scored twice for Detroit.

The start of Friday's game was delayed 26 minutes due to rain.

Key moment

Keaschall reached base three times, but his error in the first inning helped open the floodgates for the Tigers. It was the second error of his young 17-game MLB career.

Key stat

Friday was Morton's second start of the year in which he did not allow a run. He also put up a zero in a five-inning start against Baltimore in June.

Up next

RHP Casey Mize (11-4, 3.50 ERA) starts the third game of the series for the Tigers and looks to win his third straight outing. The Twins counter with RHP Zebby Matthews (3-4, 5.11), who beat Detroit in his prior start against the Tigers this season.