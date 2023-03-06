Watch CBS News
Detainee found unresponsive inside Olmsted County Jail dies, sheriff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A detainee has died after he was found unresponsive inside a Minnesota jail Sunday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a detention deputy discovered 59-year-old Melvin Tyrone Bush unresponsive in a cell at about 4:30 p.m. He was brought to the Mayo Clinic Hospital's Saint Marys Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says "no detention deputies are on administrative leave" in connection to Bush's death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 4:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

