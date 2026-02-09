Minneapolis man pleads guilty to murder in deadly Elliot Park shooting

A 20-year-old Minneapolis man on Monday pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man in the Elliot Park neighborhood last summer.

Deshon Gregory pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault, according to court documents. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 17.

Charges say Gregory arrived outside a house on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue South after texting a woman who lived there, "Come out." The woman told police Gregory had arrived with another woman and wanted to fight.

Investigators learned Gregory had allegedly been demanding $40 from the woman, with whom he had a previous relationship.

The woman and her two sisters went outside and saw Gregory outside with another woman. At one point, charges say Gregory warned one of the women he was going to shoot her. He then took out a gun and "started shooting at everyone," according to the complaint. That's when 30-year-old Lafayette Collaso, who had been on the front porch of the home, was fatally shot.

Charges say surveillance video cameras in the area captured the shooting. Officers also found 11 discharged 9 mm cartridge casings nearby.

At the time of the shooting, Gregory was under court supervision and had multiple pending charges, including two domestic assault cases and one fourth-degree assault case.