Derrick Thompson sentencing hearing underway in Minneapolis crash that killed 5 young women

Several Minnesota families will finally see justice served on Thursday morning after five young women were killed in a high-speed crash two summers ago in Minneapolis.

A jury found 32-year-old Derrick Thompson guilty last month in the deaths of Sahra Gesaade, 20; Salma Abdikadir, 20; Sabiriin Ali 17; Sagal Hersi, 19; and Siham Odhowa, 19. The group of friends were preparing for a friend's wedding at the time of the crash.

Thompson was convicted of five counts of third-degree murder and 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

Law enforcement say he topped speeds of 100 mph while driving erratically on Interstate 35W on the night of June 16, 2023. A state trooper testified they were following Thompson without emergency lights activated, and saw him speed off onto East Lake Street, where he struck and instantly killed the victims.

WCCO

His sentencing hearing began at 10 a.m. in a Hennepin County courtroom. Many of the victims' families are expected to be on hand, as they were during the trial.

"It's over and the girls can finally rest in peace. Still, [Thompson] can call his mom and dad and tell them he loves them, but our daughters will never call us," said Fadumo Warsame, Gesaade's mother, following the verdict. "We're never going to see their wedding. We're never going to see our grandchildren."

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office plans to seek a lengthy sentence.

Derrick Thompson at his sentencing hearing on July 24, 2025. WCCO

"Mr. Thompson is being held accountable, and we will do everything we can to ensure that he can never do this again," Moriarty said last month.

Thompson's defense argued his brother was actually behind the wheel driving. Damarco Thompson testified he wasn't in the Cadillac during the crash, and was only briefly inside when his brother rented it earlier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Thompson was convicted of several federal drug and illegal firearm charges. His next federal court hearing is set for Aug. 25.

WCCO will have a crew inside the courtroom and will bring you updates both on air and online.