New video shows police searching for driver in Lake Street crash that killed 5 women

New video shows aftermath of tragic Minneapolis that killed 5 young women

MINNEAPOLIS — Newly released footage shows police frantically searching for the driver moments after a tragic crash killed five best friends getting ready for a wedding.

It's just some of the evidence that led to the federal conviction of a former DFL lawmaker's son, Derrick Thompson.

Thompson was found guilty of one count of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possessing a firearm as a felon and one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

Thompson also faces state charges of criminal vehicular homicide and third-degree murder.

WCCO

Some of the same evidence will be shown again in two months at that trial.

Investigators say surveillance video from the airport shows Thompson renting the SUV less than a half hour before the crash. Another angle there, shows him leaving driving that rented Cadillac.

Then, a trooper says he clocked Thompson driving nearly 100 mph before exiting at Lake Street, blindsiding the girls and killing all of them.

Thompson was arrested nearby sitting at on the curb at a fast-food restaurant.

Prosecutors offered Thompson a plea deal in his state case in August, but he rejected it opting to stand trial instead.

The jury is set to begin in February but could be pushed back as both sides litigate what evidence should be presented.

Thompson's attorney declined to comment.