Derrick Scott gets 30-year sentence for trafficking fentanyl, possessing automatic weapon

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man will spend 30 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and possessing a prohibited firearm.

Derrick Scott, 34, received a 360-month sentence Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said. He was convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, carrying a machinegun during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a machinegun and possession of a firearm as a felon in February.

Per court documents, Scott threatened a man at a convenience store with a gun in June 2022. Days after that, he was a passenger in a vehicle police pulled over. Police recovered 355 fentanyl pills and two pistols, one modified to be fully automatic, during the traffic stop.

Scott has been convicted of multiple felonies previously, the attorney's office said, which prohibits him from possessing firearms or ammunition.