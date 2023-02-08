Watch CBS News
Maple Grove man convicted of fentanyl trafficking, several firearms violations

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man who threatened a man at a convenience store last summer has been found guilty of multiple crimes.

Derrick Scott, 34, was convicted of one count each of trafficking fentanyl pills, possessing a machine gun, and several other firearms violations.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says Scott has a long criminal history including domestic assault and fentanyl dealing.

According to court documents, on June 4, 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department received a complaint that Scott had threatened a man at a convenience store while brandishing a firearm.

Days later, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Scott was a passenger. Police recovered 355 fentanyl pulls, a Glock 41, a .45 caliber pistol equipped with a switch, and a high-capacity magazine from the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Scott is expected to serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.

