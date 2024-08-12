Derek Chauvin transferred to Oklahoma prison months after stabbing incident

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is now serving out his sentence for the murder of George Floyd from a facility in Oklahoma.

Chauvin had been in custody at Tuscon Federal Correctional Institution in Arizona but was transferred to the Oklahoma Federal Transfer Center last Friday.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said they could not discuss the reason for Chauvin's transfer for privacy, safety and security reasons.

On July 31, Chauvin's attorney filed a brief asking that the judge in his federal case grant his motion to vacate for charges related to the death of Floyd. In the motion filed last November, Chauvin said he wouldn't have pleaded guilty to the charge had he known about the theories of Kansas pathologist Dr. William Schaetzel. Schaetzel doesn't believe Chauvin's actions caused Floyd's death.

In July 2022, Chauvin was given a 21-year sentence on federal charges of violating Floyd's rights. The sentence was handed down after a plea deal.

No future hearings have been scheduled for that case.

In November 2023, Chavuin was stabbed 22 times by another inmate while carrying out his sentence in Arizona. John Turscak faces charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury for the stabbing.