2 deputies shoot man carrying knife while investigating domestic incident in Chanhassen, sheriff says

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Two sheriff's deputies who were investigating a domestic incident in Chanhassen Saturday afternoon shot a man who approached them while carrying a knife, officials say.

The Carver County Sheriff's office says the deputies responded to the 7800 block of Harvest Lane shortly after 2 p.m. When they arrived, they spoke to the woman who made the complaint outside her home.

While they were interviewing the woman, a man came out and approached the deputies with a knife, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies gave the man verbal commands to drop the knife but he "continued to quickly advance on the deputies with the knife," according to Carver County Deputy Sheriff Patrick Barry.

The two deputies fired their guns, striking him multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, though his condition is not known.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.